US Markets

CRU-CESCO-Chile govt opposes 'unconstitutional' mining royalty bill -minister

Contributor
Dave Sherwood Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN CAMBERO

Chile mining minister Juan Carlos Jobet said on Monday a bill to boost royalties on copper and lithium miners under consideration by lawmakers was "unconstitutional" and center-right President Sebastian Pinera's administration would oppose it.

SANTIAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - Chile mining minister Juan Carlos Jobet said on Monday a bill to boost royalties on copper and lithium miners under consideration by lawmakers was "unconstitutional" and center-right President Sebastian Pinera's administration would oppose it.

Jobet told the annual CRU World Copper Conference and CESCO Week that a wide-ranging national mining policy was nearing completion and would be presented in the third quarter.

Chile is the world's top copper producer.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; editing by Jason Neely)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular