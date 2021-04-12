CRU-CESCO-Chile govt opposes 'unconstitutional' mining royalty bill -minister

SANTIAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - Chile mining minister Juan Carlos Jobet said on Monday a bill to boost royalties on copper and lithium miners under consideration by lawmakers was "unconstitutional" and center-right President Sebastian Pinera's administration would oppose it.

Jobet told the annual CRU World Copper Conference and CESCO Week that a wide-ranging national mining policy was nearing completion and would be presented in the third quarter.

Chile is the world's top copper producer.

