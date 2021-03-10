CRTX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cortexyme Inc (Symbol: CRTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.12, changing hands as high as $44.18 per share. Cortexyme Inc shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $26.6612 per share, with $58.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.98.

