CRTD Stock: The ‘Camp’ News That Has Creatd Shares Rocketing Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock is pushing higher on Friday after announcing an update to its Camp brand.

Source: Shutterstock

Camp is the brand formerly known as Plant Camp. It’s Creatd’s direct-to-consumer healthy food brand sold through its Creatd Ventures e-commerce division. Today’s update includes new branding and packaging, as well as a website redesign.

To go along with the rebranding today, Creatd has also announced the release of two new products. These are Vegan Cheezy Mac and Twist Veggie Pasta. The company calls them ‘comfort foods for the health conscious family.”

Jeremy Frommer, co-CEO of Creatd, said the following about the Camp rebranding today.

“Over time, it became clear that it wasn’t just kids who were loving our mac and cheese—it was appealing to moms, dads, and all types of individuals who were seeking a healthy version of a beloved comfort food. As such, the brand and marketing needed to adapt to this much broader market.”

Investors are reacting positively to today’s news with CRTD stock seeing heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 108 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is 1.1 million shares.

CRTD stock was up 59.6% as of this writing after jumping close to 200% in early morning trading.

We’ve got more stock market news worth looking into below!

Investors looking to keep up with the hottest stock news are in the right place. Our coverage for Friday includes Phunware (NASDAW:PHUN) stock is soaring, what to know about the Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) IPO, as well as the reason behind Digital World Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DWAC) climbing today. You can find all of that at the following links!

More Stock Market News for Friday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

The post CRTD Stock: The ‘Camp’ News That Has Creatd Shares Rocketing Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.