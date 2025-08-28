CRSP vs. BEAM: Which Gene Editing Stock Holds More Potential Right Now?

CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP and Beam Therapeutics BEAM are leading developers of therapies that utilize the Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology. While CRSP is the first and only company in the world to market a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy, BEAM is a clinical-stage biotech evaluating several early to mid-stage gene therapy candidates based on this technology.

But which one makes for a better investment pick today? Let's examine the fundamentals of the two stocks to make a prudent choice.

The Case for CRSP

In late 2023/early 2024, CRISPR achieved a breakthrough in medical science after securing approval for Casgevy (exa-cel) across several countries, including the United States and Europe. This marked the first-ever authorization/approval for a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy anywhere in the world.

Casgevy is approved for treating two debilitating blood disorders, sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT). CRSP has developed and markets Casgevy in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX, which is responsible for global development and commercialization.

Though Casgevy’s sales started slowly, they have been gaining momentum. During its second-quarter 2025 earnings release, Vertex recorded $30.4 million in product revenues from Casgevy sales compared with $14.2 million in the previous quarter. It also achieved the previously set target of activating over 75 authorized treatment centers globally. As of June 2025-end, nearly 115 patients had undergone first cell collection — 35 in second-quarter — and 29 patients were infused with the therapy, including 16. New patient starts are expected to grow significantly throughout 2025.

Apart from Casgevy, CRSP boasts multiple other CRISPR candidates in its pipeline. It is advancing two CAR-T therapy candidates — CTX112 (for CD9-positive B-cell malignancies and autoimmune disorders) and CTX131 (for solid tumors and hematological malignancies) — in separate early-stage studies. Updates from all these studies are expected this year.

The success with an ex-vivo therapy like Casgevy has also prompted CRISPR Therapeutics to explore the in vivo space. In June, CRSP reported encouraging data from an early-stage study on CTX310, its investigational in vivo CRISPR-based gene therapy, designed to target ANGPTL3 for the treatment of atherosclerotic heart disease. A single dose demonstrated dose-dependent decreases in low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and triglyceride (TG) levels.

Unlike ex-vivo therapies, where cells are removed, modified and then inserted back into one’s body, in vivo therapies involve infusing new genes directly into the body. The CTX310 results have raised excitement around the company’s second in vivo candidate, CTX320, which is designed to target lipoprotein(a). A data readout for this candidate is expected in the first half of 2026. CRISPR Therapeutics also aims to advance two more in vivo programs into the clinic by year-end.

However, CRSP’s pipeline is still in early-stage development. Casgevy also faces competition from chronic therapies like Bristol Myers’ Reblozyl for TDT and Novartis’ Adakveo for SCD.

The Case for BEAM

Beam is one of the few biotech stocks that has shown immense potential in the CRISPR-based gene therapy space. The company’s proprietary base-editing technology potentially enables the development of a differentiated class of precision genetic medicines that target a single base in the genome without making a double-stranded break in the DNA, thereby minimizing errors.

One of the company’s assets developed using the above technology is BEAM-101, an ex vivo therapy being evaluated in the phase I/II BEACON study for SCD. Initial safety and efficacy data from this study (announced in December) showed that treatment with BEAM-101 led to a robust and durable increase in fetal hemoglobin and a reduction in sickle hemoglobin. Updated data from this study is expected later this year. The FDA recently granted orphan drug and regenerative medicine advanced therapy designations to BEAM-101 in the SCD indication.

Another ex vivo therapy that is expected to enter early-stage clinical development later this year is BEAM-103, an engineered stem cell antibody paired evasion (ESCAPE) monoclonal antibody, designed for hematology indications.

Beam is also exploring the potential of in vivo therapies. It is currently developing two such candidates — BEAM-301 and BEAM-302 — for treating glycogen storage disease type 1a (GSD1a) and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), respectively, in separate phase I/II studies. While the company is currently dosing patients in the BEAM-301 study, it expects to provide an update on the BEAM-302 study in early 2026.

The company also has partnerships with pharma giants like Eli Lilly and Pfizer, which provide financial support in the form of collaboration revenues.

Yet, Beam's biggest challenge lies in its lack of an approved product in its portfolio. Since the company’s pipeline is still in early- to mid-stage development, there are still at least a couple of years away from a potential market launch. As a result, the company is highly dependent on its collaboration partners for growth. Any dispute with these partners could be detrimental to Beam’s economic interests and may adversely impact the stock.

How Do Estimates Compare for CRSP & BEAM?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRISPR’s 2025 sales implies a year-over-year increase of nearly 1% while loss estimates per share are expected to widen by 47%. Movements in loss estimates for both 2025 and 2026 have been mixed over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We expect BEAM’s 2025 sales to decline about 28% year over year, while the bottom-line estimates are expected to narrow by over 7%. Movements in loss estimates for 2025 and 2026 have widened over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance and Valuation of CRSP & BEAM

Year to date, shares of CRSP have risen 36%, while those of BEAM have plummeted 32%. In comparison, the industry has grown 3%, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CRISPR Therapeutics seems to be more expensive than Beam Therapeutics, going by the price/book (P/B) ratio. CRSP’s shares currently trade at 2.70 times trailing book value, higher than 1.63 for BEAM.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which Is a Better Pick?

Both stocks have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which makes choosing one over the other difficult. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Though both companies are innovating in gene editing, CRISPR Therapeutics seems to be the safer pick at present, despite its pricey valuation. CRSP holds an edge since it already has a marketed product and a strong cash balance of $1.7 billion (as of June 2025-end). Though Beam’s cash balance was $1.2 billion as of June 30, the lack of a stable revenue stream remains a concern.

Compared to BEAM, CRSP also has a broader pipeline and recently expanded into the RNA space. We believe there is room for growth in CRSP stock, driven by solid fundamentals and a recent positive uptrend in stock price movement.

