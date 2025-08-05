CRSP Stock Down on Huge Q2 Loss, Focus on Increasing Casgevy Adoption

CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP reported a second-quarter 2025 loss of $2.40 per share, which was wider than the year-ago period’s loss of $1.49. The increased loss was attributable to the payment of $96.3 million (recorded as acquired in-process R&D expenses) made to Sirius Therapeutics as part of a strategic collaboration agreement signed in May.

Excluding this special item, the adjusted loss stood at $1.29 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.47. No such expense was recorded in the year-ago period.

Total revenues, comprising only grant revenues, amounted to $0.89 million in the quarter, which significantly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.6 million. In the year-ago period, CRSP recorded total revenues of $0.5 million, which also comprised grant revenues.

CRSP Stock Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics were down more than 8% in after-market trading yesterday due to the wider-than-expected reported loss. This downward trend also continued in the pre-market today.

The stock has surged 51% so far this year compared with the industry’s 2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRSP Boasts Encouraging Casgevy Sales Momentum

CRISPR Therapeutics and partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ VRTX CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, Casgevy, was approved in several countries in 2023/2024 for two blood disorder indications — sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT). Per the deal terms, Vertex leads global development, manufacturing and commercialization of Casgevy and splits program costs and profits worldwide with CRISPR Therapeutics in a 60:40 ratio.

Vertex recorded Casgevy sales of $30.4 million in the second quarter compared with $14.2 million in the previous quarter. In its earnings release, CRISPR Therapeutics mentioned that more than 75 authorized treatment centers were activated across all regions where Casgevy is approved. As of June 2025-end, about 115 patients have completed their first cell collection since the therapy’s commercial launch.

More on CRSP’s Q2 Results

Research and development expenses declined 13% year over year to $69.9 million due to reduced employee-related costs. General and administrative expenses fell 3% year over year to $18.9 million in the quarter.

The company reported net collaboration expense of $45.2 million in the second quarter, down 13% year over year. This downside is attributable to the combination of the increasing share of Casgevy sales and declining operating expenses during the quarter.

As of June 30, 2025, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $1.72 billion compared with $1.86 billion as of March 31, 2025.

CRSP’s Pipeline Updates

The company is pursuing the development of CRISPR candidates to create novel CAR-T cell therapies. It is currently focused on the development of two next-generation CAR-T therapy candidates — CTX112 (for CD9-positive B-cell malignancies and autoimmune disorders) and CTX131 (for solid tumors and hematological malignancies) — in separate phase I/II studies. Updates from all these studies are expected later this year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is also focusing on in-vivo candidates. It is currently studying its first two in-vivo candidates, CTX310 and CTX320, in separate phase I clinical studies targeting ANGPTL3 and lipoprotein(a), respectively. In June, the company announced updated data from the first 10 patients across the first four cohorts of the phase I study on CTX310. The data showed that a single dose of CTX310 demonstrated dose-dependent decreases in low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and triglyceride (TG) levels, with peak reduction of up to 82% in TG and up to 86% in LDL. Data from the CTX320 study is expected in the first half of 2026.

The collaboration with Sirius Therapeutics has helped the company diversify its pipeline beyond gene therapies and into RNA therapeutics. Post the deal closure, CRISPR Therapeutics added Sirius’ lead candidate, SRSD107, an investigational novel small interfering RNA (siRNA), which is being developed in early-to-mid-stage studies for the treatment of thromboembolic disorders.

Per the deal terms, the companies will jointly develop SRSD107 and share all costs and profits equally. Upon potential approval, CRISPR Therapeutics will be responsible for commercializing the drug in the United States and Sirius in Greater China.

CRSP will also have an option to exclusively license up to two siRNA programs. It will solely fund research activities and retain opt-in rights to lead clinical development and commercialization for each target. Sirius will be entitled to receive milestone payments and tiered royalties on net sales.

CRSP’s Zacks Rank

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

CRISPR Therapeutics AG Price

CRISPR Therapeutics AG price | CRISPR Therapeutics AG Quote

Our Key Picks Among Biotech Stocks

A couple of better-ranked stocks from the industry are Genmab GMAB and Immunocore IMCR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Genmab’s 2025 EPS have increased from $1.51 to $1.58 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 has increased from $1.83 to $1.93. GMAB shares have gained 5% year to date.

Genmab’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 14.90%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2025 loss per share have improved from 86 cents to 68 cents. During the same timeframe, estimates for 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $1.34 to $1.10. IMCR stock has gained 10% so far this year.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average surprise of 76.18%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (GMAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.