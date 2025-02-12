$CRSP stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRSP stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $75,238,596 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CRSP:
$CRSP Insider Trading Activity
$CRSP insiders have traded $CRSP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMARTH KULKARNI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 49,293 shares for an estimated $2,693,922.
- JAMES R. KASINGER (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 1,089 shares for an estimated $50,398
$CRSP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $CRSP stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,474,439 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,033,919
- BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP added 743,075 shares (+743.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,909,663
- STATE STREET CORP added 599,304 shares (+25.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,155,301
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 532,986 shares (+587.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,039,682
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 530,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,899,400
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 396,932 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,647,865
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 375,985 shares (+263.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,663,775
