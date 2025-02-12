$CRSP stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRSP stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $75,238,596 of trading volume.

$CRSP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CRSP:

$CRSP insiders have traded $CRSP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMARTH KULKARNI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 49,293 shares for an estimated $2,693,922 .

. JAMES R. KASINGER (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 1,089 shares for an estimated $50,398

$CRSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $CRSP stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

