$CRSP stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRSP stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $72,931,816 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CRSP:
$CRSP Insider Trading Activity
$CRSP insiders have traded $CRSP stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMARTH KULKARNI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 61,394 shares for an estimated $3,050,070.
- JAMES R. KASINGER (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,693 shares for an estimated $920,052.
- JOHN GREENE purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $313,947
- RAJU PRASAD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,959 shares for an estimated $247,833.
- JULIANNE BRUNO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,435 shares for an estimated $147,300.
- NAIMISH PATEL (Chief Medical Officer) sold 3,932 shares for an estimated $141,316
$CRSP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $CRSP stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,670,405 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,873,882
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,262,560 shares (+182.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,964,916
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,192,336 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,575,194
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 882,887 shares (+288.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,044,644
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 810,468 shares (-90.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,580,226
- MORGAN STANLEY added 804,980 shares (+162.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,393,469
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 712,400 shares (+840.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,242,972
