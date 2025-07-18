$CRSP stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRSP stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $196,692,483 of trading volume.

$CRSP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CRSP (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CRSP stock page ):

$CRSP insiders have traded $CRSP stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SIMEON GEORGE has made 3 purchases buying 989,812 shares for an estimated $51,499,918 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SAMARTH KULKARNI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 61,394 shares for an estimated $3,050,070 .

. JAMES R. KASINGER (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,693 shares for an estimated $920,052 .

. JOHN GREENE purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $313,947

RAJU PRASAD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,959 shares for an estimated $247,833 .

. JULIANNE BRUNO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,435 shares for an estimated $147,300 .

. NAIMISH PATEL (Chief Medical Officer) sold 3,932 shares for an estimated $141,316

$CRSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $CRSP stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRSP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRSP in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/14/2025

$CRSP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRSP recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $CRSP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $81.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Bill Maughan from Clear Street set a target price of $45.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $86.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $65.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Edward Tenthoff from Piper Sandler set a target price of $105.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $82.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $42.0 on 05/09/2025

