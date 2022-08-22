CRSP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Symbol: CRSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.80, changing hands as low as $66.11 per share. CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRSP's low point in its 52 week range is $42.511 per share, with $129.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.50.

