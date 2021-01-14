CRSA Stock: 12 Things to Know Ahead of the LiveVox SPAC Merger

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA) stock is on the rise Thursday after announcing plans for a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with LiveVox.

Here’s everything that potential investors in CRSA stock need to know about the upcoming LiveVox SPAC merger.

The merger will take LiveVox public and see its shares trade on the Nasdaq Exchange under the LVOX stock ticker.

under the LVOX stock ticker. Once the deal closes, the combined company will have an estimated value of $840 million.

It will also provide LiveVox with a total of $350 million to make use of once it’s public.

That includes $250 million from Crescent Acquisition’s trust account.

Another $75 million will come from a group of institutional investors.

The final $25 million will come from forward purchase agreements made by Crescent Capital Group Holdings LP.

LiveVox notes that it plans to use up to $220 million of these proceeds to buyback equity from current investors.

It expects to add $100 million from the funds to its balance sheet.

LiveVox is a cloud-based communications company that connects businesses with agents to handle customer service.

Its platform allows agents to easily connect with customers across voice, email, SMS, webchat, and chatbots.

The company was founded in 2000 and its headquarters is located in San Francisco.

It also has offices in Atlanta, Denver, St. Louis, Colombia, and Bangalore.

CRSA stock was up 6.1% as of Thursday morning.

