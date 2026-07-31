CRS Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Strong Growth Outlook

Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS entered fiscal 2027 with record profitability and an expanded earnings outlook, as management highlighted accelerating aerospace demand, improving margins and long-term capacity expansion. The company also introduced a fiscal 2029 operating income target that reflects continued confidence in its growth trajectory.

Management emphasized that productivity gains, favorable pricing, product mix improvements and demand across high-value markets are supporting results. The call also focused on the brownfield expansion project and how it could extend earnings growth beyond the current year.

CRS Extends Record Profitability Run

Carpenter Technology reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share of $3.23, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.03. Revenues came in at $851 million, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $847.8 million.

Carpenter Technology Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Carpenter Technology Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Carpenter Technology Corporation Quote

The company delivered record quarterly operating income of $206.9 million, up 37% year over year and 11% sequentially. Chief executive officer Tony Thene said the performance reflected continued operational execution and strengthening demand across specialized end markets.

Carpenter Technology completed fiscal 2026 with adjusted operating income of $702 million, up 34% from fiscal 2025, making it the company’s most profitable year on record.

Carpenter Technology Expands Margin Gains

The Specialty Alloys Operations ("SAO") segment remained the primary earnings driver, generating $229.7 million of operating income in the quarter. The segment’s adjusted operating margin excluding surcharge revenues reached a record 37.8% compared with 35.6% in the prior quarter and 30.5% a year earlier.

Thene said margin expansion was supported by productivity improvements, pricing realization and better product mix. Chief financial officer Timothy Lain noted that changes in average selling price per pound reflected shipment mix rather than pricing pressure, as lower-priced products maintained attractive margins.

SAO sales excluding surcharge increased 11% year over year on 23% higher volume. Management said ongoing production scheduling discipline and efficiency improvements continue to support profitability.

CRS Sees Aerospace Demand Accelerating

Aerospace and defense remained a major growth driver, with fourth-quarter sales increasing 17% year over year. Thene said aerospace activity is improving as aircraft manufacturers increase production rates and customers seek additional material availability.

Management highlighted strong demand from engine manufacturers, fastener customers and structural suppliers. Thene said some structural customers remain cautious but are ordering below expected demand levels, creating additional upside if ordering patterns normalize.

A TD Cowen analyst asked about the drivers behind fiscal 2027 growth. Thene said aircraft build rates, particularly from Boeing and Airbus, are expected to be the most significant factor, alongside pricing, volume growth and continued productivity actions.

Carpenter Technology Builds Capacity for Growth

Carpenter Technology’s brownfield capacity expansion project remained on schedule and budget, with completion expected by the start of fiscal 2028. Management said the project is expected to become an incremental contributor to operating income in fiscal 2028.

A Deutsche Bank analyst asked about the project’s contribution to the fiscal 2029 outlook. Lain said the company expects the expansion to contribute meaningfully during the ramp-up period, with the previously stated $150 million operating income contribution target for 2030 remaining in place.

Management noted that the project is designed to support future demand rather than simply meet current requirements. The company expects capacity additions to strengthen its ability to serve aerospace and other high-value applications.

CRS Raises Fiscal 2027 Expectations

Carpenter Technology expects fiscal 2027 operating income of $850 million to $880 million, representing 21% to 25% growth from fiscal 2026. The company also expects adjusted free cash flow of $400 million to $430 million during the year.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, management expects operating income of $195 million to $200 million, including SAO operating income of $218 million to $222 million.

Looking further ahead, Carpenter Technology established a fiscal 2029 operating income target of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion. Management said the target reflects demand strength, productivity improvements and contributions from the brownfield expansion.

Carpenter Technology Maintains Capital Discipline

The company generated $605 million in operating cash flow during fiscal 2026 and $362.3 million in adjusted free cash flow. Management said strong cash generation supports both growth investments and shareholder returns.

Carpenter Technology repurchased $179.1 million of shares during fiscal 2026 and continued paying its quarterly dividend. The company ended the quarter with total liquidity of $892.4 million, including cash and available borrowings.

Management reiterated a balanced capital allocation approach focused on investing in expansion projects while returning capital through dividends and share repurchases.

Zacks Signals for CRS

Carpenter Technology carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is driven by earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help identify stocks with potential relative outperformance over the next one to three months. The Rank can change as analysts revise estimates following quarterly results.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of F, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of C. Zacks Style Scores range from A to F, with higher scores representing stronger characteristics for each investment style category.

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