CRS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.70, changing hands as low as $32.53 per share. Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRS's low point in its 52 week range is $24.76 per share, with $44.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.97.

