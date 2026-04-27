CRS Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 29, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s sales is pegged at $784.2 million, indicating a 7.9% rise from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s earnings is pegged at $2.59 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s earnings has inched up 0.4% in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 37.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRS’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

Carpenter Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.2%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Carpenter Technology

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CRS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Carpenter Technology has an Earnings ESP of +1.94%.



Zacks Rank: CRS currently has a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Up CRS’s Q3 Performance

Carpenter Technology has been witnessing growth in aerospace, defense and medical applications, which is anticipated to continue throughout fiscal 2026 and get reflected in the third-quarter fiscal 2026 results. In the quarter, demand is expected to have accelerated across all aerospace submarkets as the supply chain ramped up to meet increasing travel demand.



However, the company has been facing headwinds in the medical and Distribution end-use markets, which are likely to have affected its performance.



Nonetheless, gains from increased productivity across Carpenter Technology’s facilities, higher prices, an improved product mix and increased volumes are expected to have negated these headwinds. The impacts of these are likely to get reflected in the company’s margin.



We expect the Specialty Alloys Operations segment’s sales to be $717 million in the quarter, indicating a rise of 11.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our model estimates the segment to sell 46,556 pounds in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, indicating growth of 4.4% from that reported in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. We expect the operating profit to be $198 million, indicating growth from the $151 million reported in third-quarter fiscal 2025.



We expect Performance Engineered Products’ net sales to remain flat year over year at $105 million. Our model predicts the segment to sell 2,542 pounds in the quarter, indicating a dip of 1.6%. Our estimate for the segment’s operating profit is $6.9 million. The segment reported an operating profit of $10.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Carpenter Technology Stock’s Price Performance

CRS shares have gained 115.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 97.4% growth. During this time, the Basic Materials sector has jumped 49.9%, whereas the S&P 500 has grown 35.3%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some other Basic Materials stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +1.07% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CF Industries’ earnings estimates for the fourth quarter have moved up 11.4% over the past 60 days. The estimate is pegged at $2.35 cents per share, indicating an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. CF Industries has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.1%.



Albemarle Corporation ALB, scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +20.12%. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Albemarle’s earnings for the first quarter is pegged at $1.24, indicating a turnaround from the loss of 18 cents in the year-ago quarter. Albemarle has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 57.8%.



Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, slated to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 29, has an Earnings ESP of +7.07% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinross Gold’s earnings for the first quarter is pegged at 68 cents, indicating a year-over-year upsurge of 126%. Kinross Gold has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 26.1%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.