CRS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.27, changing hands as low as $33.32 per share. Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRS's low point in its 52 week range is $26.84 per share, with $49.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.14.

