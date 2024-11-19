News & Insights

CRRC Corporation to Host Q3 2024 Results Briefing

November 19, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

CRRC (HK:1766) has released an update.

CRRC Corporation Limited has scheduled an online briefing on November 27, 2024, to discuss its financial results for the first three quarters of 2024. This event offers investors a chance to interact with the company and gain deeper insights into its performance. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions ahead of the briefing to ensure a comprehensive discussion.

