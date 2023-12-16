CRRC CORP LTD - H (HKEX:1766) Price Target Increased by 6.03% to 4.81

The average one-year price target for CRRC CORP LTD - H (HKEX:1766) has been revised to 4.81 / share. This is an increase of 6.03% from the prior estimate of 4.54 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.16 to a high of 6.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.14% from the latest reported closing price of 3.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRRC CORP LTD - H. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1766 is 0.10%, a decrease of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 193,395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 23,746K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,746K shares, representing an increase of 12.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1766 by 2.91% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,270K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,910K shares, representing a decrease of 135.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1766 by 27.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,877K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,901K shares, representing a decrease of 141.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1766 by 29.58% over the last quarter.

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 12,930K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,421K shares, representing an increase of 34.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1766 by 23.90% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,309K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,678K shares, representing a decrease of 268.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1766 by 55.03% over the last quarter.

