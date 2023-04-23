CRRC CORP LTD - H (HKEX:1766) Price Target Increased by 17.12% to 4.69

The average one-year price target for CRRC CORP LTD - H (HKEX:1766) has been revised to 4.69 / share. This is an increase of 17.12% from the prior estimate of 4.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.35 to a high of 6.97 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.88% from the latest reported closing price of 4.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRRC CORP LTD - H. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 13.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1766 is 0.10%, an increase of 19.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.88% to 140,130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,270K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,820K shares, representing a decrease of 148.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1766 by 29.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,877K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,726K shares, representing a decrease of 141.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1766 by 27.38% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 12,430K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,550K shares, representing a decrease of 202.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1766 by 38.65% over the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 9,265K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,760K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1766 by 22.35% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,147K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,928K shares, representing a decrease of 122.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1766 by 16.84% over the last quarter.

