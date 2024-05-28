CRP Advances Korella North Mine Permitting

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (TSE:NZP) has released an update.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (CRP) has announced significant advancements in the permitting process for its Korella North Mine, with the full execution of a crucial Section 31 Deed and the commencement of the objection period following its Notice of Intention to Grant Mining Lease. The company has also initiated the approval process for necessary infrastructure, engaging with Queensland Rail and the Cloncurry Shire Council for rail crossing and road intersection consents. CRP is focused on keeping its shareholders informed as it progresses through the various stages of obtaining full approval for the mine.

