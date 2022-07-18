CROX vs. LULU: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Textile - Apparel sector have probably already heard of Crocs (CROX) and Lululemon (LULU). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, both Crocs and Lululemon are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

CROX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.12, while LULU has a forward P/E of 30.30. We also note that CROX has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51.

Another notable valuation metric for CROX is its P/B ratio of 9.55. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, LULU has a P/B of 13.70.

Based on these metrics and many more, CROX holds a Value grade of A, while LULU has a Value grade of D.

Both CROX and LULU are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that CROX is the superior value option right now.

