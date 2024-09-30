CROX vs. KTB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Textile - Apparel sector have probably already heard of Crocs (CROX) and Kontoor Brands (KTB). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Crocs has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Kontoor Brands has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CROX has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

CROX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.23, while KTB has a forward P/E of 17.11. We also note that CROX has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KTB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.14.

Another notable valuation metric for CROX is its P/B ratio of 5.18. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, KTB has a P/B of 12.46.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CROX's Value grade of A and KTB's Value grade of C.

CROX sticks out from KTB in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that CROX is the better option right now.

