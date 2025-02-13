$CROX stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CROX stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $330,768,036 of trading volume.

$CROX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CROX:

$CROX insiders have traded $CROX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CROX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN B REPLOGLE purchased 2,240 shares for an estimated $252,221

SUSAN L. HEALY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,702

$CROX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $CROX stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

