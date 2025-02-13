$CROX stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CROX stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $330,768,036 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CROX:
$CROX Insider Trading Activity
$CROX insiders have traded $CROX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CROX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN B REPLOGLE purchased 2,240 shares for an estimated $252,221
- SUSAN L. HEALY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,702
$CROX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $CROX stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,520,982 shares (-28.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $276,123,158
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,244,480 shares (+1516.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,307,894
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 577,467 shares (+39.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,249,960
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 560,418 shares (-75.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $81,154,130
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 405,714 shares (-43.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,437,854
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC added 339,902 shares (+52.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $49,221,208
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 313,542 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,404,017
