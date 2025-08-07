Markets
CROX

CROX Posts Loss In Q2

August 07, 2025 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Crocs, Inc. (CROX) posted a second quarter net loss of $492.28 million compared to net income of $228.91 million, prior year. Loss per share was $8.82 compared to profit per share of $3.77. The company noted that loss is driven by asset impairments. Adjusted earnings per share was $4.23, up 5.5% from $4.01, a year ago. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $4.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated revenues were $1.15 billion, an increase of 3.4%, or 2.7% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer revenues grew 4.0%, or 3.4% on a constant currency basis. Wholesale revenues increased 2.8%, or 2.0% on a constant currency basis.

For the third quarter, the company expects: revenues to be down approximately 11% to 9% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Shares of CROX are down 16% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CROX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.