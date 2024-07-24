CROX or LVMUY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Textile - Apparel stocks are likely familiar with Crocs (CROX) and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Crocs and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that CROX likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than LVMUY has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

CROX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.34, while LVMUY has a forward P/E of 21.82. We also note that CROX has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. LVMUY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.76.

Another notable valuation metric for CROX is its P/B ratio of 4.99. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, LVMUY has a P/B of 5.41.

These metrics, and several others, help CROX earn a Value grade of B, while LVMUY has been given a Value grade of D.

CROX is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that CROX is likely the superior value option right now.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.