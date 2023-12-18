CROX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.55, changing hands as low as $104.28 per share. Crocs Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CROX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CROX's low point in its 52 week range is $74 per share, with $151.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.71.

