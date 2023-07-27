CROX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.03, changing hands as low as $101.11 per share. Crocs Inc shares are currently trading off about 15.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CROX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CROX's low point in its 52 week range is $61.10 per share, with $151.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.