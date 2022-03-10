Crown To Build New Beverage Can Facility In Peterborough, U.K.

(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) said that it will build a new beverage can facility in Peterborough, United Kingdom.

According to the company, construction on the Peterborough plant will begin during the second quarter of 2022 with the first line expected to commence production during the second quarter of 2023.

Additional lines are planned in a phased manner to reach over three billion units of annual capacity. The size of the facility, which will employ 280 people, will be 625,000 square feet.

