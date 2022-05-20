US Markets
Crown Resorts shareholders greenlight Blackstone's $6.3 bln buyout

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Shareholders of Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd voted in favour of a $6.3 billion buyout from private equity giant Blackstone Inc on Friday, with 99.91% of the votes cast at its scheme meeting in favour of the deal.

May 20 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd CWN.AX voted in favour of a $6.3 billion buyout from private equity giant Blackstone Inc BX.N on Friday, with 99.91% of the votes cast at its scheme meeting in favour of the deal.

