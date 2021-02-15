Crown Resorts says regulator finds it unsuitable for Sydney gambling licence

Feb 16 (Reuters) - An Australian state gambling watchdog considers Crown Resorts CWN.AX unsuitable to hold gambling licence for its flagship Sydney casino, the casino operator said on Tuesday.

The news comes a week after a report commissioned by the New South Wales state gambling watchdog found widespread money laundering and governance issues, and a day after its chief executive resigned.

