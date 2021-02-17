Crown Resorts posts half-year loss, pinched by strict COVID-19 restrictions

Adds details on results, background

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd CWN.AX on Thursday recorded a half-year loss, as the beleaguered casino operator faced temporary capacity limitations at its venues due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Victorian government imposed strict capacity rules at its flagship Melbourne site and less people attended other venues as border restrictions separated Australia's three most populous states.

Crown posted a net loss of A$120.9 million ($93.73 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of A$218.2 million a year ago.

Crown has recently come under fire after an industry regulator deemed the company unfit for a gambling license at its planned Sydney resort, following a year-long inquiry into allegations of money laundering and governance failures.

The revelations cost Chief Executive Ken Barton his job, who resigned on the heels of three other directors, including the chairman of Crown Melbourne.

($1 = 1.2898 Australian dollars)

