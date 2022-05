May 30 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd CWN.AX said on Monday it was fined A$80 million ($57.4 million) by the Victoria state gambling regulator for enabling illegal transfer of funds from China.

($1 = 1.3939 Australian dollars)

