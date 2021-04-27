Crown Resorts faces A$1 mln fine for junket operations

Nikhil Subba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Crown Resorts said on Tuesday it has been fined up to A$1 million ($778,600.00) by the Victorian Commission for gambling and liquor regulation for failing to comply with regulatory requirements in relation to junket operations.

The commission determined that the beleaguered casino operator's engagement processes with operators who bring high-rollers to casinos were not robust, as required by internal control statements that had previously been approved.

($1 = 1.2844 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Nikhil.Subba@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Nikhil.Subba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

