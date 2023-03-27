Crown Resorts' data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted

March 27, 2023 — 05:58 am EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest casino operator Crown Resorts said on Monday it was investigating a data breach at its third-party file transfer service, GoAnywhere, in which hackers obtained a limited number of Crown's files.

"We were recently contacted by a ransomware group who claimed they have illegally obtained a limited number of Crown files," a spokesperson of the formerly listed firm said in a statement.

"We can confirm no customer data has been compromised and our business operations have not been impacted."

