Crown Resorts and Australian regulator agree to $294 mln penalty

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

May 29, 2023 — 10:54 pm EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

May 30 (Reuters) - Casinos owned by Crown Resorts have agreed to a A$450 million ($294 million) penalty after it failed to prevent money laundering and criminal activity, Australia's financial crime regulator said on Tuesday.

While Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) and Crown agree that a A$450 million penalty is appropriate in all the circumstances, it is a matter for the court to determine the appropriate penalty, the regulator added.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

