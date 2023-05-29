Crown Resorts and Australian regulator agree to $294 mln penalty

May 30 (Reuters) - Casinos owned by Crown Resorts have agreed to a A$450 million ($294 million) penalty after it failed to prevent money laundering and criminal activity, Australia's financial crime regulator said on Tuesday.

While Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) and Crown agree that a A$450 million penalty is appropriate in all the circumstances, it is a matter for the court to determine the appropriate penalty, the regulator added.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.