Crown reports Trump administration impact on Element 82, PE Pipelines segments

Crown Electrokinetics (CRKN) highlighted the potential impact of the incoming Trump administration on its lead pipe detection and remediation businesses, Element 82 and PE Pipelines. While many new EPA programs may face a regulatory freeze on January 20, 2025, the finalized LCRI legislation, effective December 30, will remain intact. The company said, “This stability ensures continued progress in identifying and replacing lead service lines nationwide. Further, the Trump administration is expected to prioritize critical water infrastructure challenges, including drinking water safety and lead pipe remediation. It was the 2016 Trump administration that revitalized the 1991 Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) laying the groundwork for the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) that were finalized in 2021. In order to support the strong demand for Crown’s innovative solutions, the Company continues to explore all funding options including reinstating its Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) to ensure access to all forms of capital sources.”

