Crown Place VCT Expands Equity with New Share Issue

November 29, 2024 — 04:52 am EST

Crown Place VCT (GB:CRWN) has released an update.

Crown Place VCT has announced the allotment of 1,225,965 new ordinary shares as part of its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, priced at 30.66 pence per share. These shares are set to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange on December 2, 2024, and will rank equally with existing shares. This move adjusts the total voting rights in the company to 300,953,305.

