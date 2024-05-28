Crown Place VCT Buys Back and Cancels Shares

Crown Place VCT (GB:CRWN) has released an update.

Crown Place VCT PLC has reported the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 2,712,552 of its own ordinary shares at 28.91 pence each, amounting to 0.89% of its pre-transaction voting rights. After this transaction, the company’s issued capital consists of over 347 million shares, with nearly 46 million held in treasury, reducing the total voting rights to approximately 301 million. This move could impact shareholders’ stake and the market’s calculation of ownership percentages.

