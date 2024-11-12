Crown Place VCT Announces Strategic Merger and Investment Offers

Crown Place VCT (GB:CRWN) has released an update.

Crown Place VCT is planning a major merger, consolidating six of its Albion VCTs into three to achieve significant cost savings and operational efficiency. This strategic move aims to streamline shareholder investments and enhance long-term returns. Additionally, new offers for subscription are being launched, presenting opportunities for investors to benefit from VCT tax reliefs.

