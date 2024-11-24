News & Insights

Crown International Reports Significant Loss Reduction

November 24, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Crown International Corporation Limited (HK:0727) has released an update.

Crown International Corporation Limited has significantly reduced its financial losses, reporting an anticipated consolidated loss between HK$1 million and HK$2 million for the period ending September 2024, compared to HK$55.7 million the previous year. This improvement is largely attributed to a decrease in interest expenses. Investors are advised to approach with caution as the company’s interim results are still being finalized.

