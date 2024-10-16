Crown Holdings's Earnings Outlook

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Crown Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80.

Anticipation surrounds Crown Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 8.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crown Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.58 0.96 1.43 1.73 EPS Actual 1.81 1.02 1.24 1.73 Price Change % 9.0% 1.0% -13.0% 6.0%

Tracking Crown Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Holdings were trading at $94.1 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Crown Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Crown Holdings.

A total of 13 analyst ratings have been received for Crown Holdings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $101.69, suggesting a potential 8.07% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AptarGroup, Berry Global Gr and Silgan Hldgs, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for AptarGroup, with an average 1-year price target of $200.0, indicating a potential 112.54% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Berry Global Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $75.0, indicating a potential 20.3% downside. Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Silgan Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $57.5, suggesting a potential 38.89% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for AptarGroup, Berry Global Gr and Silgan Hldgs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Crown Holdings Neutral -2.22% $661M 6.99% AptarGroup Buy 1.58% $342.62M 3.81% Berry Global Gr Neutral -2.11% $601M 5.79% Silgan Hldgs Outperform -3.18% $256.00M 3.97%

Key Takeaway:

Crown Holdings ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is also in the middle compared to its peers. Overall, Crown Holdings is positioned relatively well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

Get to Know Crown Holdings Better

Crown Holdings is one of the world's largest producers of metal packaging. The company manufactures beverage cans, metal food cans, and closures as well as aerosol cans. With the purchase of Signode, the company also has a presence in a wide variety of protective transport packaging. Although it's headquartered in the United States, the vast majority of Crown's sales come from its operations in Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia.

Crown Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Crown Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.22%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Crown Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crown Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Crown Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.04, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Crown Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

