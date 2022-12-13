Markets
CCK

Crown Holdings Says Icahn To Support All Its Nominees For Election At 2023 AGM

December 13, 2022 — 08:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement with Icahn Enterprises L.P., whereby Jesse Lynn and Andrew Teno, General Counsel of Icahn Enterprises and Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital, respectively, will join the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Lynn and Teno will also stand for election at the Company's upcoming 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and Crown has agreed to include Teno and Lynn on its recommended slate of nominees for election at the Company's 2023 AGM.

With the additions of Lynn and Teno, the Crown Board will expand to 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent.

Pursuant to the Director Appointment and Nomination Agreement, Icahn Enterprises, which owns 8.5 percent of Crown's outstanding common stock, has agreed to customary standstill, voting commitments and other provisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.