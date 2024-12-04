News & Insights

Stocks
CCK

Crown Holdings to receive $300M in proceeds from sale of Eviosys to Sonoco

December 04, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Following the closing of the previously announced sale of Eviosys to Sonoco Products Company (SON), Crown Holdings (CCK), will receive net cash proceeds of approximately $300M in return for its remaining equity stake of approximately 20%. Commenting on the transaction, Kevin Clothier, Crown’s Senior Vice President and CFO, stated, “This completes the strategic divestiture of our European Tinplate business. We are pleased that this transaction has closed in a timely manner, and the proceeds will support our stated objective of ending the year with a net leverage ratio below 3.0x, while continuing to progress toward our longer-term target of 2.5x.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CCK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCK
SON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.