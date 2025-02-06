Crown Holdings Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on February 6, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.crowncork.com/investors/news/events

To listen to the call, dial (630) 395-0194 or (888) 324-8108 and the access password is "packaging".

For a replay call, dial (203) 369-3997 or (800) 876-4955.

