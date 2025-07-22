Crown Holdings Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, '25 View Raised

Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86. The bottom line exceeded the company’s EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90. It improved 19% year over year.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the quarter under review compared with $1.45 in second-quarter 2024.



Net sales totaled $3.15 billion, up 3.6% from the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 billion. The upside was driven by strong performance in Americas Beverage, European Beverage and the North American Tinplate businesses.

Crown Holdings’ Q2 Margins Up Y/Y

The cost of products sold rose 2.4% year over year to $2.44 billion. On a year-over-year basis, gross profit moved up 7.9% to $713 million. The gross margin improved to 22.6% from the year-ago quarter’s 21.7%.



Selling and administrative expenses rose 7.3% year over year to $161 million. Segmental operating income was $476 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $437 million.

CCK’s Segment Performances in Q2

Net sales in the Americas Beverage segment totaled $1.40 billion, up 6% year over year. Segmental operating profit increased 10.3% year over year to $268 million.



The European Beverage segment’s sales rose 13.4% year over year to $635 million. Operating income was $97 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $88 million.



The Asia-Pacific segment’s revenues totaled $256 million, down 11.7% year over year. Operating profit was $50 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $55 million.



Revenues in the Transit Packaging segment totaled $526 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $555 million. Operating profit fell 1.4% year over year to $72 million.

Crown Holdings’ Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Updates

Crown Holdings had cash and cash equivalents of $0.94 billion at the end of second-quarter 2025, down from $1.41 billion at the end of the prior-year quarter. The company generated $463 million of cash in operating activities in the first half of 2025 compared with $343 million in the year-ago comparable period.



Crown Holdings’ long-term debt decreased to $5.62 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $5.95 billion as of June 30, 2024.

CCK Raises 2025 EPS Outlook

Crown Holdings expects adjusted EPS to be between $1.95 and $2.05 in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2024 was $1.99.



Backed by the solid performance in the first quarter and upbeat demand, the company now projects full-year adjusted EPS to be $7.10-$7.50 compared with its prior expectation of $6.70-$7.10. The midpoint of the revised guidance implies year-over-year growth of 14%.



CCK expects 2025 adjusted free cash flow of $900 million.

Crown Holdings Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 36.8% in the past year against the industry’s 12.4% decline.



CCK’s Zacks Rank

Crown Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



