Crown Holdings Promotes Djalma Novaes, Jr. To EVP And COO

June 16, 2025 — 08:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) announced Monday that Djalma Novaes, Jr., currently President of the Company's Americas Division, will be promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1, 2025.

In his new role, Novaes will oversee the Company's Americas and European Divisions. He will also assume responsibility for Global Sourcing and the can manufacturing equipment business, CMB Engineering.

On the same date, Gerard Gifford, who has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since 2017 and has been with the Company since 1983, will transition to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. He will serve in this capacity until his planned retirement in early 2026.

Novaes joined Crown in 1998 and has led the Americas Division, the Company's largest business unit, since 2015.

Prior to this role, he served as President of Crown's operations in Brazil and as Vice President of Operations for the North American Beverage can business, among other key leadership positions of increasing responsibility.

