Crown Holdings Prices EUR 500 Mln Of 3.750% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2031

(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) announced that it has priced an offering of 500 million euros aggregate principal amount of 3.750% senior unsecured notes due 2031 issued at par by its subsidiary Crown European Holdings S.A.

The notes will be unconditionally guaranteed by Crown and certain of its subsidiaries.

Crown noted that it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem the Company's outstanding 2.875% senior notes due in February 2026 and to pay related fees and expenses.

