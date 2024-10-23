Crown Holdings price target raised to $113 from $105 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan raised the firm’s price target on Crown Holdings (CCK) to $113 from $105 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company continues to see above-market volume growth, with shipments in Brazil/Europe/Mexico/U.S. driving the higher FY24 guide, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Crown Holdings has shown solid operations management and is set up well at these higher earnings levels to see further growth in FY25, the firm added.

