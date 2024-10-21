Crown Holdings price target raised to $110 from $100 at Baird

Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi raised the firm’s price target on Crown Holdings (CCK) to $110 from $100 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Crown Holdings is well positioned to start delivering on a competitive earnings algorithm with consistency and catalyzed by share buybacks.
- Crown Holdings price target raised to $105 from $97 at Wells Fargo
- Crown Holdings price target raised to $112 from $100 at Barclays
- Crown Holdings price target raised to $107 from $106 at BofA
- Crown Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.99, consensus $1.80
