Crown Holdings price target raised to $110 from $100 at Baird

October 21, 2024 — 06:51 am EDT

Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi raised the firm’s price target on Crown Holdings (CCK) to $110 from $100 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Crown Holdings is well positioned to start delivering on a competitive earnings algorithm with consistency and catalyzed by share buybacks.

