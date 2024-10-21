Crown Holdings price target raised to $109 from $105 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Crown Holdings (CCK) to $109 from $105 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm updated forecasts following better-than-expected Q3 results, noting that Ball Corp. (BALL) remains the analyst’s “favorite way to play the secular beverage can growth theme.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CCK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.