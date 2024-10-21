Crown Holdings price target raised to $109 from $105 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Crown Holdings (CCK) to $109 from $105 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm updated forecasts following better-than-expected Q3 results, noting that Ball Corp. (BALL) remains the analyst’s “favorite way to play the secular beverage can growth theme.”
