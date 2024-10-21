News & Insights

Crown Holdings price target raised to $109 from $105 at Morgan Stanley

October 21, 2024 — 07:15 am EDT

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Crown Holdings (CCK) to $109 from $105 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm updated forecasts following better-than-expected Q3 results, noting that Ball Corp. (BALL) remains the analyst’s “favorite way to play the secular beverage can growth theme.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

