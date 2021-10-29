Markets
Crown Holdings Names Kevin Clothier To Succeed Thomas Kelly As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) announced Friday that Thomas Kelly, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), intends to retire in early 2022. He has been with the Company since 1992 and has served as the CFO since 2013.

Kevin Clothier, the Company's Vice President & Treasurer, will assume the role of Senior Vice President and CFO, effective January 1, 2022, and will be working closely with Kelly during the interim period to ensure a smooth transition.

Clothier, who has been with the Company since 1993, has previously served as Vice President and Corporate Controller and, since 2015 as Vice President and Treasurer.

