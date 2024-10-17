Crown Holdings Lifts FY Adj. EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) said it now projects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $6.25 to $6.35 compared to previous guidance of $6.00 to $6.25. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.15 per share for fiscal year 2024. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

After deducting the $100 million pension contribution made during the third quarter, adjusted free cash flow for the year is still expected to be at least $750 million with no more than $450 million of capital spending.

The company expects fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.45 to $1.55. Analysts project fourth-quarter earnings of $1.51 per share.

The company reported that its net loss attributable to the company for the third quarter was $175 million or $1.47 per share, compared to net income of $159 million or $1.33 per share in the third quarter of 2023. The latest-quarter results included pension settlement charges of $517 million.

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share were $1.99 compared to $1.73 in 2023. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter.

Net sales for the third quarter increased to $3.074 billion from last year's $3.069 billion reflecting higher shipments of both global beverage cans and food cans in North America, offset by lower volumes in most other businesses and unfavourable foreign currency translation of $9 million. Analysts expected revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.